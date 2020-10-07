Bhojpuri super hit jodi of Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua 's new pic makes fans excited!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's one of the most loved reel jodi of Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is adored by the fans. Together, they have featured in several blockbuster films and songs.

After the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic looks like the shoot has slowly regained in Bhojpuri movie business as well. Aamrapali took to Instagram and shared an on-set picture with Nirahua from their upcoming project.

Dressed in a sky blue saree, Aamrapali looks sensational while Nirahua is seen donning a village-man get-up.

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.