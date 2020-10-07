हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri super hit jodi of Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua 's new pic makes fans excited!

Dressed in a sky blue saree, Aamrapali looks sensational while Nirahua is seen donning a village-man get-up. 

Bhojpuri super hit jodi of Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua &#039;s new pic makes fans excited!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's one of the most loved reel jodi of Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is adored by the fans. Together, they have featured in several blockbuster films and songs. 

After the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic looks like the shoot has slowly regained in Bhojpuri movie business as well. Aamrapali took to Instagram and shared an on-set picture with Nirahua from their upcoming project. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#aayimilankiraat 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Dressed in a sky blue saree, Aamrapali looks sensational while Nirahua is seen donning a village-man get-up. 

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

 

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyNirahuabhojpuri videobhojpuri actressDinesh Lal Yadav
Next
Story

Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa's desi look wows her fans - Check out!
  • 67,57,131Confirmed
  • 1,04,555Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M9S

Politics on Rape: Why is everyone's eyes closed on Balrampur rape case?