Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav feels 'dispirited', compares self to Sushant Singh Rajput

NEW DELHI: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav made some explosive claims during his recent Facebook live session. Without naming anyone in the video, the actor claimed that some people from the Bhojpuri film industry have been hatching conspiracies against him and are planning to defame him. He stated that those people have been conspiring to make him the next Sushant Singh Rajput.

Khesari, who was seen getting emotional during the 11-minute long Facebook studio, stated, "I think people from Bhojpuri industry are planning to make another Sushant Singh Rajput. I have been receiving the 'same love' from the Bhojpuri industry that Sushant received from Bollywood. However, I am not a weak person and have the support of my audience and the people of the country." He added that he has no idea why some people are having issues with him.

The actor said that he has been working in the Bhojpuri film industry since 2011. He added that he may have offended some as his films and songs have been huge hits and because of the social service, he does. He went on to clarify that he would not take any such extreme steps that will describe him as a weak person.



Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most accomplished and loved actors fro the Bhojpuri film industry. He rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. His on-screen pairing with Kajal Raghwani is adored by fans who throng cinemas to watch their favourite Jodi on reel.

Apart from his acting skills, the actor is also an amazing singer. The superstar has started shooting of next Bhojpuri movie 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.