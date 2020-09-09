Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's latest song 'Ladki Patana' hits YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav's latest song titled 'Ladki Patana' shows him a completely new avatar. The song has released on YouTube and is already a big hit. It has been sung by Khesari himself and the lyrics are penned by Jahid Akhtar.

Watch 'Ladki Patana' song here:

The music is composed by Vinay Vinayak. The song has crossed over 7,238,874 views so far. Khesari took to social media and shared about his new song too.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in 2017 for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

His on-screen pairing with Kajal Raghwani is loved by the viewers who eagerly wait for their movies.

Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav was recently seen in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'. His upcoming film 'Mehendi Lagaake Rakhna 3' is directed by Rajnish Mishra.