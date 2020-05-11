Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh’s swag is off the charts in this blockbuster song ‘Badnaam Kar Dogi’

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has a massive fan following and his films, songs all release to a blockbuster status. Whenever, he appears on screen, he creates magic. Pawan’s dance moves too remain the main highlight of his songs and films. At this time, when no films are releasing in theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bhojpuri film fans are binging on the stars’ old movies and songs on YouTube. Today, we chanced over a trending music video of Pawan, which released in October 2019.

Titled ‘Badnaam Kar Dogi’, the song also features Priyanka Singh, Akanksha Sharda and Sneha Garud. Pawan Singh’s swag is just off the charts in the foot-tapping beat. The peppy ‘Badnaam Kar Dogi’ will rule the playlist at every party. Rani Chatterjee has rapped for the song.

Watch ‘Badnaam Kar Dogi’ here:

Pawan Singh’s songs are always a treat for his fans. Recently, his another blockbuster Bhojpuri song 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' with Kajal Raghwani's crossed 300 million views on YouTube. Also, songs such as 'Dusar Duwaar' and 'Babu Babu' are trending.