Ram Navami

Bhojpuri superstars Pawan Singh, Aamrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh wish 'Happy Ram Navami' on social media

Bhojpuri superstars Pawan Singh, Aamrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh wish &#039;Happy Ram Navami&#039; on social media
Pic Courtesy: PTI image used for representational purpose only

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ram Navami is being celebrated this year on April 2. The festival holds great significance and preparations usually begin days in advance. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, this year devotees could not perform the elaborate functions and community fairs yet the prayers to Lord Rama straight from the heart with pure mind is what counts.

Besides Bollywood actors and TV celebs extending Ram Navami greetings to fans on social media, top Bhojpuri stars like Pawan Singh, Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh and Anjana Singh also wished everyone in their own style. 

Check out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shri Ram Navmi ke dheron shubhkamnayein  #JaiShriRam #SiyaWarRamChandraKiJai 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Ram Navami is marked to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama and it coincides with the Chaitra Navratri. It falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of Chaitra month (March-April).

Several celebrities thronged social media to extend their wishes on Ram Navami and some like Anushka Sharma even shared the prasad (Puri, Halwa and black chana chhole) pictures. 

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Ram Navami!

 

