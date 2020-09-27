Coronavirus lockdown forced this director to sell vegetables to earn a living

New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced lockdown impacted the lives of many, especially migrant workers and daily wage earners. The people involved in the film and TV business across the nation, also found it hard to make ends meet since everything was shut. Many individuals took to different professions to earn money and so did Ramvriksh, associated with shows such as 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' and others. He has also worked in the Bhojpuri industry.

The lockdown forced Ramvriksh to sell vegetables to earn a living. He has worked as an assistant director on TV shows and Bhojpuri movies.

Ramvriksh hails from Azamgarh. He left his hometown in 2002 to make a name for himself in Mumbai, where the film industry works. Gradually, he entered the industry through TV shows and started working as an assistant director. Apart from 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' he has worked on shows such as 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', Salaam Zindagi', Humari Devrani', 'Thodi Khushi Thode Gham' and many others. Simultaneously, he also got a chance to work in the Bhojpuri industry.

Meanwhile, Ramvriksh also worked on films of stars such as Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Rajpal Yadav and many others.

Ramvriksh's stint in the industry also boasts of his impeccable work for which he has won several accolades. However, when the lockdown took away the means of livelihood from Ramvriksh, he started selling vegetables.