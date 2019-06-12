Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey's Nirahua Hindustani 2 garners over 150 million views on YouTube

Mumbai: No wonder why Dinesh Lal Yadav is called a Jubilee star. The Bhojpuri actor, who has an ocean of fan following, has created history! His film 'Nirahua Hindustani 2' co-starring Amrapali Dubey and Sanchita Banerjee, has crossed the 150-million milestone on YouTube.

The film was released on YouTube on November 25, 2017 and has so far been watched at least 150,604,203 times.

On Wednesday, Amrapali took to Instagram to thank her fans for showering love on her and appreciating her films. "can’t express my happiness. Thanks alot all you lovely people for showering so much love on #nirahuahindustani2 lots of love and respect to the whole team @dineshlalyadav @pravesh_lal @manjulthakurthakur @sanchita_banerjee23 and @raahul_khan," she wrote, along with sharing a poster of the film.

The series began with Nirahua Hindustani on June 26, 2014. This film marked the debut of Amrapali in Bhojpuri film industry. The second instalment - 'Nirahua Hindustani 2' released on May 12, 2017. The first instalment - 'Nirahua Hindustani' - has garnered over 67 million views since March 11, 2015.

This is the first franchise in the history of Bhojpuri cinema to have a third instalment. Nirahua Hindustani 3 starring Dinesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma and Amrapali Dubey is all set to release during Chhath Pooja this year.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd has been directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Here's wishing the team of Nirahua Hindustani heart congratulations and best wishes.