Aamrapali Dubey

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey's 'Lallu Ki Laila' first look out—Pic

'Lallu Ki Laila' also stars Yamini Singh and is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey are all set to share screen space in 'Lallu Ki Laila'. The film also stars Yamini Singh and is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day, that is August 15, 2019.

Aamrapali shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Lallu ki laila coming very soon guys different story superb concept lovely film @dineshlalyadav @yaminisingh1705 @realkanakpandey @sushilsinghh73 @prakash_jais and one of my most favourite makers @ratnakarwwrindia”

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Aamrapali started off her career as a Bhojpuri actress in the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani' back in 2014. In a period of five years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and worked with all the A-listers.

Coming back to 'Lallu ki Laila', the film is produced by Ratnakar Kumar with Susheel Singh and Prakash Jais as co-producers. It is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the film's script is written by Sanjay Rai.

The on-screen pairing of Nirahua and Aamrapali is much-liked by the audience and we are sure their fans are pretty excited for the release. The duo shares a great bond off-screen as well.

Aamrapali DubeyDinesh Lal Yadav
