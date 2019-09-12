close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farz

First look of Ritesh Pandey starrer 'Farz' out—See pic

Presented by Prashant Nishant Motion Pictures under the banner of Prisha Films, 'Farz' stars Umesh Singh, Baleshwar Singh and Mani Bhattacharya in the lead roles along with Ritesh Pandey.

First look of Ritesh Pandey starrer &#039;Farz&#039; out—See pic

New Delhi: On the occasion of Anant Chaturthi, the first look of Ritesh Pandey starrer 'Farz' was unveiled by the makers. As soon as the poster was unveiled, social media flooded with compliments and wishes for the entire team. Fans are in awe of the poster and can't wait for the film to hit the theatres.

Presented by Prashant Nishant Motion Pictures under the banner of Prisha Films, 'Farz' stars Umesh Singh, Baleshwar Singh and Mani Bhattacharya in the lead roles along with Ritesh Pandey.

Without wasting much time, check out the poster here:

'Farz' is produced by Mohitendra Kumar with Sanjay Srivastava as the director.

The film's co-producer is Mehtab Hussain and the script has been penned by Vishwajit Kumar Singh. The cinematography is by Vikas Pandey.

Jai Prakash Singh, Babita Singh and Ravi Tiwari also have important roles in the film.

Apart from 'Farz', Ritesh will also be seen in 'Raja Rajkumar'. The film also stars Akshara Singh and its trailer dropped last month, making fans excited for the release. Ritesh will be seen in a strong action avatar in the film while Akshara Singh will be seen in the role of a domineering village girl.

Tags:
FarzRitesh PandeyRitesh Pandey film
Next
Story

Monalisa looks ravishing in red gown with a slit, shares chilled out pic

Must Watch

PT10M50S

Several state governments to reduce traffic penalties under new Motor Vehicles Act