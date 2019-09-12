First look of Ritesh Pandey starrer 'Farz' out—See pic

New Delhi: On the occasion of Anant Chaturthi, the first look of Ritesh Pandey starrer 'Farz' was unveiled by the makers. As soon as the poster was unveiled, social media flooded with compliments and wishes for the entire team. Fans are in awe of the poster and can't wait for the film to hit the theatres.

Presented by Prashant Nishant Motion Pictures under the banner of Prisha Films, 'Farz' stars Umesh Singh, Baleshwar Singh and Mani Bhattacharya in the lead roles along with Ritesh Pandey.

Without wasting much time, check out the poster here:

'Farz' is produced by Mohitendra Kumar with Sanjay Srivastava as the director.

The film's co-producer is Mehtab Hussain and the script has been penned by Vishwajit Kumar Singh. The cinematography is by Vikas Pandey.

Jai Prakash Singh, Babita Singh and Ravi Tiwari also have important roles in the film.

Apart from 'Farz', Ritesh will also be seen in 'Raja Rajkumar'. The film also stars Akshara Singh and its trailer dropped last month, making fans excited for the release. Ritesh will be seen in a strong action avatar in the film while Akshara Singh will be seen in the role of a domineering village girl.