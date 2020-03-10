हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Holi 2020

Holi 2020: From 'Kamariya Hila Rai Hai' to 'Rang Dalba Ta Dehab Hajar Gaari', here's your Bhojpuri jukebox as you get into festive mood

This year, Bhojpuri superstars like Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Aamrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal Yadav have released some hit tracks on Holi and they are getting a blockbuster response on YouTube.

New Delhi: Holi, the festival of colours, is finally here. The entire country on Tuesday is soaked in festive colours. People spend time with family members, friends and loved ones and play Holi and to add to the festive fervour, we have collated some classic Bhojpuri songs to make your party a bit more happening. Days ahead of Holi, the Bhojpuri stars kept on releasing some special songs for the festival. 

This year, like always, Bhojpuri superstars like Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Aamrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal Yadav have released some hit tracks on Holi and they are getting a blockbuster response on YouTube. Here's a round-up:

Pawan Singh and Lauren Gottlieb's 'Kamariya Hila Rai Hai':

Nirahua and Aamrapali's 'Rang Dalba Ta Dehab Hajar Gaari':

Aamrapali and Pravesh Lal's 'Holi Mein Daleda Please':

Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Bhatijwa Ke Mausi Zindabad':

Aamrapali's 'Holiya Me Lage Badi Dar':

Akshara Singh's 'Private Romance': 

Aamrapali's 'Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho':

Khesari's and Poonam Dubey's 'Khasi Kine Ke Bahane':

So, folks, let's get started! Here's wishing you all a very Happy Holi!

