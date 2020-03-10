हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Holi 2020

Holi 2020: Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee post wishes in their own style

Holi is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 10.

Holi 2020: Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee post wishes in their own style
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri stars such as Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Poonam Dubey and many others wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi, which is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 10. These stars, who are avid social media users, extended their wishes on their respective Instagram handles, making their fans go crazy.

Check out:

Monalisa, who is busy with her show 'Nazar 2' shoot, posted a picture of herself in a white sari and her face is smeared with colours. 

Aamrapali posed a TikTok video, in which she is seen lip-syncing to the lyrics of her 'Hajaar Gaari' song. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Holi everyone 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua too treated his fans to a TikTok video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#happyholi

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

Rani Chatterjee shared two videos to wish her fans on Holi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

,,,#2020 #holihai #jogira #sarara #ranichatterjee #love

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Poonam Dubey also posted a video message for her fans. "Aap ko aur apke pariwar ko Meri taraf se Holi ki dher sari shubhkamnaye," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aap ko aur apke pariwar ko Meri taraf se Holi  ki dher sari shubhkamnaye .... #poonamdubey

A post shared by Poonam Dubey  (@poonamdubeyofficial) on

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!

Tags:
Holi 2020MonalisaAamrapali DubeyRani Chatterjee
Next
Story

Holi 2020: From 'Kamariya Hila Rai Hai' to 'Rang Dalba Ta Dehab Hajar Gaari', here's your Bhojpuri jukebox as you get into festive mood

Must Watch

PT12M29S

DNA Analysis of combustion fear of Coronavirus