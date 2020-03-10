Holi 2020: Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee post wishes in their own style

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri stars such as Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Poonam Dubey and many others wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi, which is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 10. These stars, who are avid social media users, extended their wishes on their respective Instagram handles, making their fans go crazy.

Check out:

Monalisa, who is busy with her show 'Nazar 2' shoot, posted a picture of herself in a white sari and her face is smeared with colours.

Aamrapali posed a TikTok video, in which she is seen lip-syncing to the lyrics of her 'Hajaar Gaari' song.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua too treated his fans to a TikTok video.

Rani Chatterjee shared two videos to wish her fans on Holi.

Poonam Dubey also posted a video message for her fans. "Aap ko aur apke pariwar ko Meri taraf se Holi ki dher sari shubhkamnaye," she wrote.

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!