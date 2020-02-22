Holi 2020: Pawan Singh collaborates with Lauren Gottlieb for special song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'

New Delhi: This Holi, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and actress Lauren Gottlieb are bringing to you the ultimate party song, which surely be on your playlist. The two have collaborated for a Holi-special song titled 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' and she couldn't be more excited!

Taking to their respective Instagram timelines, Pawan and Lauren announced their collaboration with a still from the song and said that Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' will release on February 24. The still shows the duo looking at each other and the rest of the crew dances in the background.

"Finally mera naya gaana aaraha hai dancing queen Lauren Gottlieb ke saath! #YeHoliBawaalHoga," Pawan wrote while Lauren said, "Who is ready to party with ME?? I am so excited!!!!! Finally!!!!!! My 1st ever HOLI song. #KamariyaHilaRahiHai with @jjustmusicofficial along with Bhojpuri SUPERSTAR @Singhpawan999! #LollipopLagelu has been one of my favorite party jams ever since I came to India. And now I am SUPER excited to give you all an ultimate HOLI party starter song with him! Let’s get this party started."

Excited much?

Holi will be celebrated on March 10 and all Pawan Singh's fans surely couldn't have asked for more!