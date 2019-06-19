close

Anjana Singh

Hot cake Anjana Singh dons an angelic avatar in white, shares pic on Instagram

On the work front, she will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. 

New Delhi: Anjana Singh, who is an avid social media user took to her Instagram account this morning and shared an angelic picture. She donned a white flowy gown and wore a red flower tiara.

The caption of her picture reads: “#papakipari #goodmorning everyone love this pic.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

The top actress of Bhojpuri cinema enjoys a massive fan following amid movie buffs. She has worked with the who's who of the Bhojpuri movie business and delivered power-packed performances in her long and illustrious movie career.

On the work front, she will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. Besides, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

In Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana Singh will pair up with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

In 'Chor Machaye Shor', she has joined forces with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. The movie is helmed by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.

 

