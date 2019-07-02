Hot cake Anjana Singh looks ravishing in a yellow saree—See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh is a popular name on social media. She often shares her breathtaking pictures and videos, keeping her fan army in a happy space.

The stunner of an actress recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of her sitting pretty in a yellow saree. She flaunted her desi swag with a caption which reads: "ख़ुशमिजाजी मशहूर है हमारी,सादगी भी कमाल है ,हम शरारती भी इंतेहा के हैं,तन्हा भी बेमिसाल हैं....”

Anjana is also known as the lady Rajinikanth in Bhojpuri movie industry as she has worked with almost all the A-listers. The actress has a rich filmography to her credit as she some great movies and impressive performances to her credit.

On the work front, she will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. Besides, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

In Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana Singh will pair up with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

In 'Chor Machaye Shor', she has joined forces with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. The movie is helmed by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.