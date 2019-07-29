close

Anjana Singh

Hot cake Anjana Singh mimics Pawan Singh, shares video on Instagram—Watch

The actress has worked with almost all ther A-listers in Bhojpuri movie business. She is known for her acting chops and impeccable dance moves. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh is an avid social media user. The lady Rajinikanth of Bhojpuri movie industry shared a funny video on Instagram where she can be seen mimicking power star Pawan Singh.

She wrote in the caption: “#mood banne me thoda time lagta hai #jaihind #inbabu sahab style @madhhuis @prashantnishant @singhpawan999”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

She even got a reply from the power star himself, who commented on the video saying, “Thank you ji”.

The actress has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movie business. She is known for her acting chops and impeccable dance moves. She has several blockbuster movies to her credit.

On the work front, she will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. Besides, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

In Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana Singh will pair up with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

In 'Chor Machaye Shor', she has joined forces with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. The movie is helmed by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.

 

 

 

