International Bhojpuri Film Awards: Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav and others share pics from the event

New Delhi: One of the biggest events of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, the International Bhojpuri Awards were organised on December 6. The event took place in Singapore and saw popular Bhojpuri stars performing and collecting accolades.

From Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to Anjana Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Zareen Khan etc—all made their presence felt.

Actors Pawan Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav took to Instagram and shared pics from the venue.

Check them out here:

Actress Anjana Singh too shared pics on her Instagram handle.

Kajal Raghwani, who is a popular name in the Bhojpuri film world, shared a pic on Instagram in which she can be seen holding an award and smiling.

Kajal won the best actor in leading role female award and was elated upon receiving the honour.

Pawan Singh won the Best actor jury award for his film 'Maa tujhe Salam' and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua won the best actor critics award for 'Border'.

Heartiest congratulations to all the winners!