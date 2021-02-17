Khesari Lal Yadav and Ayushi Tiwari's latest 2021 Bhojpuri song Apni To Jaise Taise sets internet on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav has a solid fanbase who awaits his big project releases. Besides acting, Khesari is also famous for his songs. An amazing singer, the actor has several hit songs to his credit.

Khesari Lal Yadav has released his latest 2021 song titled Apni Toh Jaise Taise featuring Ayushi Tiwari. Watch it here:

The song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Shilpi Raj.

The music is composed by Arya Sharma and lyrics are penned by Vijay Chauhan.

Bibhanshu Tiwari is the director and Saregama Hum Bhojpuri has uploaded the song on YouTube. It has garnered over 28,816,786 views so far. The peppy track was posted on the video-sharing site on January 27, 2021.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

His on-screen pairing with Kajal Raghwani is adored by fans who throng cinemas to watch their favourite jodi on reel.