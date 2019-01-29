हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's Adhaai Baje goes viral on internet-Watch

Watch the video here

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani&#039;s Adhaai Baje goes viral on internet-Watch

New Delhi: After impressing the audience with their chemistry in Balam Ji: I Love You, Kajal Raghwani and  Khesari Lal Yadav have united again for a music video 'Adhaai Baje' which has gone viral on social media.

The song has garnered over 3 million views on Youtube. Watch it here:

Earlier, the lead pair was seen in Balam ji I love you. The film features Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh in a special role is helmed by Premanshu Singh, and jointly produced under the banner Shree Raama Production House by  Seema Devi Rungta & Anand Kumar Rungta. Rajju Ansari is the Associate Producer.

Khesari sports a crop haircut and looks like a typical villager in the film while Kajal looks gorgeous like a modern diva.

Khesari and Kajal have shared screen space in a number of films namely Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna. The duo will also be seen in Nagdev.

Khesari and Kajal's recent releases - Dulhin Ganga Par Ke and Sangharsh creatd waves at the Box Office. Both these films garnered a bumper opening. Here's wishing them luck and success for Balam Ji Love You.

 

Tags:
Khesari Lal Yadavkajal raghwaniadhaai bajeBalam ji I love you
Next
Story

Monalisa stuns in an off-shoulder dress-See pics

Must Watch

Ayodhya Case: Centre moves SC seeking nod to return non-disputed land to original owners