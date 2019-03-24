Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's music video goes viral on social media-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's song Video Banake Kar Dogi Viral from their upcoming film Coolie No 1 film has gone viral on social media.

Check out the song:

'Coolie No.1' has been given a U-certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The actor expressed his happiness over the same and said that it's a big thing for Bhojpuri movies as now the agenda is to only make good films. He also added that there is no obscenity in this movie, and urged the audiences to watch it in theatres.

Apart from Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, the film stars Pooja Ganguly, Sanjay Pandey, Dev Singh, Anoop Arora, Kiran Yadav, Mahesh Acharya, CP Bhatt, Manoj Singh, Balram Pandey, Bina Pandey amongst various others.

The movie is helmed by Lal Babu Pandit. It is produced by Surender Prasad and screenplay by N Sarvananan. Kanu Mukherjee and Rikki Gupta are the choreographers. The songs are written by Pyare Lal Yadav and Azad Shyam.

The story is written by Manoj K Kushwaha.