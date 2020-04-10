Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's new song 'Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya' will drive you crazy - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's new song titled 'Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya' audio has released. And it is already trending on number 9 spot on YouTube. The track is peppy and catchy.

Watch it here:

The track is from the album Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya. Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrita Dixit have sung the song featuring Kajal Raghwani.

Lord Ji has composed the music and Yadav Raj is the lyricist.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

He was also seen in reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Kajal Raghwani started off in Bhojpuri cinema in 2013 with a film titled 'Rihai', followed by Pratigya 2, Devra Bhail Deewana with Khesari Lal Yadav in 2014. Her on-screen pairing with the superstar is adored by the audiences.