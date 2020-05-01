Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's sensational Bhojpuri song 'Pagal Banaibe' creates a storm online - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's superhit track 'Pagal Banaibe' from 'Dabangg Sarkar' has resurfaced on the internet and created a storm online. The song has been sung by Khesari and Priyanka Singh.

Watch 'Pagal Banaibe' song here:

It features the superhit jodi of Bhojpuri movie industry - Khesari and Kajal dancing to a peppy number. It has garnered over 184,729,335 views on YouTube so far. The music is by Dhananjay Mishra and the lyrics are penned by Azad Singh.

Together they have delivered several blockbuster movies and songs. Bhojpuri movie buffs look forward to their upcoming projects.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

The popular actress is known for delivering powerpack performances and has worked with almost all the top actors. Kajal's on-screen pairing with Khesari Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Kajal and Khesari have shared screen space in a number of films. Their outing Dulhin Ganga Par Ke proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

They have featured in films like Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna etc. Their film 'Sangharsh' earned rave reviews. They were also seen in Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev amongst many others.