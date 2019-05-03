Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's sensational song 'Sutala Tani Kora Mein' crosses 100 mn views on YouTube—Watch

New Delhi: The trending Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav and top actress Kajal Raghwani's sensational song 'Sutala Tani Kora Mein' has set the YouTube on fire. It has crossed 100 million views on the video sharing site.

The song 'Sutala Tani Kora Mein' features Khesari and Kajal. The music is composed by Aashish Verma and the song is sung by superstar Khesari himself.

Watch it here:

The top Bhojpuri actor thanked his fans for liking the song so much. He took to Instagram and shared a post.

The lyrics are penned by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji, Azad Singh and Shyam Dehati. The song shows sizzling chemistry between the lead pair. Their dance moves are a huge hit and the song too has become a chartbuster.

In fact, it's a rage on TikTok as well with several videos being made on the hit track.

On the work front, Khesari and Kajal's superhit on-screen pairing will be seen in 'Coolie No. 1' which is slated to release on Eid, June 5, 2019. It will clash with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 'Bharat' at the Box Office.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.