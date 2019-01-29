Khesari Lal Yadav starrer Jaal goes on the floor, look out — Check photo

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is currently shooting for his upcoming flick titled 'Jaal'. The shooting is extensively undergoing in Gujarat's Vaapi.

Actress Shubhi Sharma has been paired opposite Khesari in the film.

Though not much is known about the film, it has been reported that for the first time, the actor will be seen in the role of a thief. Actor Manish Chaturvedi, who also plays a key role in the film will be seen as a drug mafia in it.

In the meantime, a picture of the actor has been released from the sets, where the film shoot is currently taking place.

In the picture, Khesari is seen sporting a very impressive look.

Take a look:

The film is directed by MI Raj while Madhukar Anand is the music director. Manoj K Kushwaha has penned down the storyline. The film also features Ayaz Khan, Deepak Sinha, Dhama Verma, Neeraj Yadav, Pooja Ganguly, Saina Singh, Mahesh Acharya, Pappu Yadav, Neeraj Yadav, Sonu Pandey in lead roles.

As per MI Raj, along with a good storyline, the film will also have good music to entertain the audience.

The cinematography is by Nitu Iqbal where fight sequence has been carried out under the direction of Iqbal Hussain. Uday Bhagat is the film promoter.