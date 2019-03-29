Khesari Lal Yadav to start shooting for 'Bhaag Khesari Bhaag' in April

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actors of the Bhojpuri film industry Khesari Lal Yadav is ready to set the screens on fire with back to back films this year. The actor recently completed shooting for Baagi and reports are that from April 1 he will be shooting for his next film 'Bhaag Khesari Bhaag'. The film will be shot in Lucknow.

'Bhaag Khesari Bhaag' will be directed by Premanshu Singh who has previously worked with Khesari in 'Balam Ji Love You'. The film also starred Kajal Raghwani and was a huge success at the box office.

Coming to 'Bhaag Khesari Bhaag', not much has been revealed about the film except its quirky title.

Unlike the Bollywood blockbuster 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' that released in 2013, 'Bhaag Khesari Bhaag' will not be a biopic, says the PR of the film.

The film is set to go on floors from April 1 and preparations are underway.