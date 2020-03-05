हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Holi 2020

Khesari Lal Yadav's latest Holi song 'Bhatijwa Ke Mausi Zindabad' crosses 100 mn views on YouTube - Watch

The song 'Bhatijwa Ke Mausi Zindabad' was uploaded on YouTube by Aadishakti Films. 

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s latest Holi song &#039;Bhatijwa Ke Mausi Zindabad&#039; crosses 100 mn views on YouTube - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav has once again proved his worth in terms of delivering chartbuster tracks. And the perfect track record continues outside movies. He makes sure to release his singles or albums at the time of festivals. 

His Holi track for 2020 'Bhatijwa Ke Mausi Zindabad' has crossed 100 million views on YouTube and is still trending high. Watch it here in case you missed it: 

The song was uploaded on YouTube by Aadishakti Films. It has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka. The music is composed by Shyam Sundar(aadishakti films) and it features actress Anisha Pandey. 

The song is a part of the album 'Bhatija ke Maai jindabad'. 

Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav was recently seen in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'. His upcoming film 'Mehendi Lagaake Rakhna 3' is directed by Rajnish Mishra.

 

Holi 2020bhojpuri videosBhojpuri Holi songsKhesari Lal Yadav
