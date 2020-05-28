हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's new romantic Bhojpuri song of 2020 goes viral on YouTube - Watch

Akhilesh Kashyap has written the lyrics and Shyam Sundar for Aadishakti Films has composed the music. The song has been officially uploaded on YouTube by Aadishakti Films.

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s new romantic Bhojpuri song of 2020 goes viral on YouTube - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav has released his new song amid lockdown. The track is titled 'Kud Jayiha Kora Me' featuring the actor in the lead along with a new female actress. It has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka.

Watch 'Kud Jayiha Kora Me' here: 

Akhilesh Kashyap has written the lyrics and Shyam Sundar for Aadishakti Films has composed the music. The song has been officially uploaded on YouTube by Aadishakti Films. 

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in 2017 for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

His on-screen pairing with Kajal Raghwani is loved by the viewers who eagerly wait for their movies.

Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav was recently seen in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'. His upcoming film 'Mehendi Lagaake Rakhna 3' is directed by Rajnish Mishra. 

 

