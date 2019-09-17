close

'Lady Singham' Rani Chatterjee's reel romance with Gaurrav Jha gets a thumbs up from netizens—Pic proof

Gaurrav and Rani's reel pairing has got a big thumbs up from the netizens as fans posted positive comments on Instagram.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is these days busy shooting for her upcoming venture 'Lady Singham'. The film will see her opposite actor Gaurrav Jha. Their chemistry is already talk of the town and recently Rani shared an on-set picture with Gaurrav.

She wrote in the caption: “लेडी सिंघम में रोमेंस के तड़का भी देखे के मिली आपन हीरो के साथ फोटो कैसन बा???@gaurravjha #actionmovies #song #mood #like #share

Gaurrav and Rani's reel pairing has got a big thumbs up from the netizens as fans posted positive comments on Instagram.

Dressed in a black dress with red flowers, Rani looked stunning. The actress is quite popular on social media with over 429K followers on Instagram so far. 

'Lady Singham' began on Ganesh Chaturthi (September 2, 2019).

The Bhojpuri bombshell also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.

 

