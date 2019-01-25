Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi and Priya Malik's 'thumkas' will bring out the dancer in you

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi and Priya Malik&#039;s &#039;thumkas&#039; will bring out the dancer in you

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned TV vamp Monalisa's Instagram handle is a treat for her fans. The actress never leaves an opportunity to share pictures and videos from her personal life. Recently, Mona shared a boomerang video with her Nazar co-star Priya Malik and it will surely force you to hit the dance floor.

Check out the videos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And We Did Some “Thumkas” as well... #onset #masti #bts #daayan #dukaayan @priyasometimes #lovingit

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I need to move to a sarson ka khet and dance out all my punjabiness With my reel life sister @aslimonalisa #Nazar

A post shared by Priya Malik  (@priyasometimes) on

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays dayan in the popular TV show 'Nazar'. The actress was recently in Colombo with actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot as the duo celebrated their second anniversary together. 

Keep up the good work, Mona!

