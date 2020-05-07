हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa and hubby Vikrant's romantic TikTok video on Ranbir-Deepika's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' dialogue is all things love - Watch

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Monalisa, who was earlier into Bhojpuri movies, has now successfully ventured into television with the supernatural show 'Nazar' as Mohana - the evil force. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following among Bhojpuri cine buffs has several movies and hit dance numbers to her credit. 

Monalisa got married to actor hubby Vikrant Singh inside 'Bigg Boss 10' house which remained one of the highlights of the season that year. Amid lockdown, the adorable couple made a TikTok video where they can be seen enacting Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' dialogue.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kyunki I Love This Scene .... #yehjawaanihaideewani #socute #romantic #love #innocence

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa successfully moved to television in 2018 with her maiden supernatural show 'Nazar'. She essayed the role Mohana - an evil force with much precision and conviction, as fans drooled over her act. The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is now seen in 'Nazar - season 2' where she plays Madhulika. 

 

