Monalisa and co-star Harsh Rajput's hilarious video is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is a famous name on social media. She is quite a regular on posting pictures and videos on Instagram—and that explains her ever-growing 1.8 million fan army.

Well, she recently shared a hilarious video on the social media platform where she can be seen singing a song along with 'Nazar' TV show co-star Harsh Rajput. But the fun part is the way they both have sung the song 'Subah Se Lekar Sham Tak'.

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The show is high on the TRP battle as well.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.