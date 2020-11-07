हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa breaks the internet with her black slit loungewear, pics go viral!

After shedding oodles of weight, Monalisa is looking fitter than ever. She a massive 3.8 million fan base on Instagram alone. 

Monalisa breaks the internet with her black slit loungewear, pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner turned television star Monalisa has steamed up social media with her jaw-dropping pictures. She posted her photos from Goa, looking like a true blue diva in black loungewear. 

She donned a noodle strap black little dress with slits and flaunted her bikini. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... #goodmorning #saturday #vibes #weekend

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

After shedding oodles of weight, Monalisa is looking fitter than ever. She a massive 3.8 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

 

