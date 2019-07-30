Monalisa celebrates one year of her television show Nazar-See post

close

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. The actress, who is now popular as a supernatural character in Hindi Tv show Nazar, posted a longish post on the show's completion of one year.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Monalisa wrote, "Happy Birthday  #nazar .... The beautiful And best journey ever... Thank you friends for all The Love n Support.... #oneyearofnazar #gratitude #blessed."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nazar 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

On the work front, Mona is currently seen in TV show Nazar in a pivotal role. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri diva has shared the screen space with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

 

 

