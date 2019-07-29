Monalisa channels her inner Padmaavati in latest bridal photoshoot! Pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is a popular celeb on social media, hands down! She has a solid 2 million followers on Instagram and keeps posting fresh posts to keep her fans in a happy space.

In her recent post, she shared a few clicks which are from a bridal shoot and we must say that she is looking breathtaking. Monalisa can be seen channelling her inner Padmaavati in the photo-op.

Her caption reads: “MUA , HAIR & STYLING :- @nehaadhvikmahajan #nammakeovers #bridesbynam.

OUTFIT:- @neerusindia.

JEWELLERY:- @khuranajewelleryhouse.

Photoghraphy :- @knotsbyamp.

#bridalshoot #by #nehaadhvikmahajan # for #bridesofindia #on #aajtak #aslimonalisa #nazar #starplus

The stunner of an actress is wearing traditional gold jewellery which will instantly remind you of Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone's look from period drama 'Padmaavati'.

Mona is donning a bright red bridal lehenga-choli with heavy jewels complementing her entire look.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.