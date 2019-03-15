हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa dances to Mungda song again but this time in striped shorts—Watch

She recently shared a dance video on Instagram where she can be seen shaking her leg.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'Daayan' of telly world, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is the queen of social media, hands down. This top Bhojpuri actress moved to television recently with 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force (daayan).

The show has made her a household name and fans have given a big thumbs up to her part. She has been loaded with appreciation and accolades for portraying the dark character with much ease and perfection.

She recently shared a dance video on Instagram where she can be seen shaking her leg to the remixed version of Mungda song from 'Total Dhamaal' which had Sonakshi Sinha originally.

Watch it here:

Mona, as she is fondly called is wearing blue striped shorts and a blue camisole with her long mane open.

The actress has a solid online presence and regularly updates her account. She has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well.

 

 

