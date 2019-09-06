Monalisa dances to 'Tinku Jiya' song with hubby Vikrant and it's unmissable - Watch

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses turned television star Monalisa is a big hit on Instagram. She makes sure to post a picture or video almost every day without a fail, and that explains her solid fanbase of 2.2 million followers on the photo-sharing social media site.

In one of her recent post, she danced with her hubby Vikrant Singh on the stage of 'Nach Baliye'9 as a guest performer. The duo participated in the dance show last season.

She shared the video where she grooved to 'Tinku Jiya' track with Vikrant. Watch it here: It’s Always Fun To Perform On Stage.... and when its with your own Baliye... tab to baat hi kuch aur hai.... #tinkujiya @vikrant8235 @goralee

The actress has a solid social media presence and often shares her pictures and even on-set videos on Instagram, connecting with her fans directly.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She was also a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.