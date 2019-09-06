close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa dances to 'Tinku Jiya' song with hubby Vikrant and it's unmissable - Watch

She makes sure to post a picture or video almost every day without a fail, and that explains her solid fanbase of 2.2 million followers on the photo-sharing social media site.

Monalisa dances to &#039;Tinku Jiya&#039; song with hubby Vikrant and it&#039;s unmissable - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses turned television star Monalisa is a big hit on Instagram. She makes sure to post a picture or video almost every day without a fail, and that explains her solid fanbase of 2.2 million followers on the photo-sharing social media site.

In one of her recent post, she danced with her hubby Vikrant Singh on the stage of 'Nach Baliye'9 as a guest performer. The duo participated in the dance show last season.

She shared the video where she grooved to 'Tinku Jiya' track with Vikrant. Watch it here: It’s Always Fun To Perform On Stage.... and when its with your own Baliye... tab to baat hi kuch aur hai.... #tinkujiya @vikrant8235 @goralee

The actress has a solid social media presence and often shares her pictures and even on-set videos on Instagram, connecting with her fans directly.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She was also a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

 

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsnach baliye 9bhojpuri actressmonalisa videodance videovikrant singh
Next
Story

Sher Singh: Here's when Aamrapali Dubey- Pawan Singh starrer will release—See pic

Must Watch

PT33M34S

Watch Debate: Recruitment drive of terrorists is Imran's New Pakistan?