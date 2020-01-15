Monalisa ditches her bold look, stuns in yellow lehenga-choli set - See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa looks every bit stunning in her latest pictures on Instagram, which have been taken on the sets of 'Vigo Comedy Mahasabha'. Wednesday marks the finale of the comedy show and Monalisa, who is one of the judges, opted to go all desi for the special day.

Monalisa wore a yellow lehenga-choli set and paired the outfit with a net dupatta with a pink border. She accentuated her look with a golden maangteeka and choker.

"Do what is good for your soul," is how Monalisa captioned her post.

Take a look at the picture here:

Netizens are all hearts for the picture and so is Monalisa's husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. "Ati sunder," he wrote in Hindi in the comments section, adding a heart emoticon.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is at the peak of her career right now. She is a super busy actress and stars in the TV show 'Nazar', besides featuring in other reality shows, regionals films. She also makes appearances at events.

In 'Nazar', Monalisa stars as the prime antagonist Mohana, for which she has earned rave reviews and also bagged an award for being the 'most stylish vamp' recently.

Monalisa is also an established name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked with several A-listers of the industry in films. She shifted her focus to TV after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 10', where she also married her then boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.