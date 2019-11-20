close

Monalisa

Monalisa dressed as a bride for her TV show makes peach legenga a must-have—Pics

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses Monalisa is enjoying her stint as a television actress these days. She moved to the telly world with daily soap 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana. Fans showered her with love and praise for playing the part too well.

Next in the show, she is gearing up for her wedding plot and because she is an avid social media user, Mona took to Instagram and shared the photos of her dressed a bride wearing a peach lehenga.

Her caption reads: Mohana Ki Shaadi .... Aaiyega Zaroor.... #nazar #mohana @starplus 11pm Styled by: @praanavsrathod Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hairstyling: @aminashaikh3388

Her post has garnered 85,581 likes so far.

Isn't she looking simply stunning in a peach lehenga? Well, if would-be brides are not keen on wearing a red lehenga then peach or coral can be a safe option.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

 

