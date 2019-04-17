Monalisa looks like a breath of fresh air in latest Instagram post—See inside

New Delhi: Actress Monalisa began her career by working in Bhojpuri films and has come a long way since then. She currently essays the role of an evil force in popular television show 'Nazar' and fans are loving her performance. Monalisa has a huge fan-following which is one of the reasons that her pics and videos go viral on social media. The 'Nazar' actress knows how to keep her fans entertained by regularly posting on the photo-sharing app.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a few pics from the sets of 'Nazar'.

Check them out here:

The caption is “Glow Is The Essence Of Beauty ..#goodmorning #world #lovelyday #wednesday #lovemylook #nazar Makeup and Photographed by : @yogesh_gupta4545 Styled by : @praanavsrathod”

The pretty actress has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well.

It was after her Bigg Boss stint that she shot to fame and became a household name.

Even though 'Nazar' marks her small screen debut, Mona was seen on television prior to this. She participated in one of the most controversial yet popular reality shows 'Bigg Boss' 10 and became a household name after her stint in the show. The actress tied the knot with actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss house and the two are happily married today. Their wedding was aired on national television and was one of the highlights of that season.