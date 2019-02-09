Monalisa looks stunning in this floral print dress—Pics

New Delhi: Television actress Monalisa, who began her career by starring in Bhojpuri films, is an active social media user. The actress has a huge fan following and her fans are always excited to know more about her personal and professional life. Fans adore 'Mona' and shower her pictures with compliments, flooding the comments section. The actress is quite a poser and often shares pics that makes fans go berserk.

Monalisa took to Instagram and shared some pictures in a yellow-colored floral print dress. The caption of the post is, “Musical Me.... Seems It Plays always behind me ... #poser #me”

Check it out here:

The actress made her television debut last year with the supernatural show titled 'Nazar'. Monalisa plays the role of an evil force (daayan) in the show and has been showered with immense praises for her performance. Talking about the show, it is doing good on TRPs as well!

Mona (as fans lovingly call her) has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.