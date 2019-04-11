Monalisa oozes oomph in a body-hugging shift dress—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa won the audiences' hearts with her impeccable acting talent. She has successfully moved from regional cinema to mainstream television shows. And not just is she working hard to make it big there but also receiving a warm reception from fans.

An avid social media user that she is, Mona recently shared pictures of her as she strikes a pose. In the caption, she wrote: “Main Apni Favourite Hun.... #goodmorning #lovelyday.”

Mona can be seen donning a modern, chic look in a grey body-hugging shift dress. Also, her long mane will get your attention.

The actress is these days seen in a popular daily soap 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force. Her act has won her several accolades and praises.

The actress has also worked with almost all the A-listed Bhojpuri stars. She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri movies before making her way to the small screens. Mona got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house, hogging the limelight that year.