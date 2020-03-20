हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa oozes oomph in this throwback Bhojpuri song 'Dehiyan Mein Agiya Lagawata E Paniya' - Watch

A throwback song of hers from the movie 'Sanyasi Balma' has now gone viral on the internet.

Monalisa oozes oomph in this throwback Bhojpuri song &#039;Dehiyan Mein Agiya Lagawata E Paniya&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa has had the opportinuty of working with almost all the A-lister filmmakers in Bhojpuri movie business. Mona, as she is fondly called by many, has a massive fan following on social media too - all thanks to her regular posting of pictures and videos on Instagram. 

The social media sensation has now successfully moved to television with hit supernatural show 'Nazar'. She is now seen in the second season of 'Nazar' as well. Once active in Bhojpuri films, she featured in many chartbuster songs. 

A throwback song of hers from the movie 'Sanyasi Balma' has now gone viral on the internet. The track titled 'Dehiyan Mein Agiya Lagawata E Paniya' features Monalisa along with a male lead. 

Watch it here: 

'Sanyasi Balma' stars Shubham Tiwari, Jalaj Mishra, Monalisa, Avdhesh Mishra, Manoj Tiger and Priya in pivotal parts. The song is sung by Pamela Jain and Madhukar Aanand.

The lyrics are penned by Vinay Bihari and music is composed by Madhukar Aanand. 

Ajay Kumar Jha has directed the movie. 

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name. She even got married to then-boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh on the show.

 

