Monalisa plays with little 'miu miu' on sets, shares adorable video—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in Bhojpuri film industry, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is now a successful television star. The popular actress is seen playing a negative force on a popular TV show and the fans have given it a big thumbs up.

She is an active social media user and keeps her account updated with regular posts. Mona shared an adorable video on Instagram recently where she can be seen playing with a little feline guest on the sets of her show.

Watch video:

Isn't it too cute for words?

Mona has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She became a household name after participating in hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Mona hogged the limelight as she got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. The couple is now happily married and shares lovey-dovey pictures every now and then.

The 'daayan' of telly world has received massive appreciation for playing an evil force with much perfection and conviction.