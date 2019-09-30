close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa raises the heat in a short black dress- See pic

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's latest Instagram picture is all about black and beautiful. A social media junkie, Mona treats her fans with pictures and videos from her personal life.

Monalisa raises the heat in a short black dress- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's latest Instagram picture is all about black and beautiful. A social media junkie, Mona treats her fans with pictures and videos from her personal life.

Sharing a picture in a black short dress, Mona wrote, "Always Believe Something Wonderful Is About To Happen... follow me on @helo_indiaofficial friends
#goodmorning #world #monday #vibes."

The Bhojpuri queen has rubbed shoulders with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A

She became a household name after becoming a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season.

 

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

Tags:
MonalisaMohonanazar
Next
Story

Monalisa wishes her fans on Mahalaya, posts pic in a red and white saree

Must Watch

PT13M27S

INS Khanderi: All you need to know about Indian Navy's second Kalvari-class submarine