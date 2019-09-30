Monalisa raises the heat in a short black dress- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's latest Instagram picture is all about black and beautiful. A social media junkie, Mona treats her fans with pictures and videos from her personal life.

Sharing a picture in a black short dress, Mona wrote, "Always Believe Something Wonderful Is About To Happen... follow me on @helo_indiaofficial friends

#goodmorning #world #monday #vibes."

The Bhojpuri queen has rubbed shoulders with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She became a household name after becoming a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.