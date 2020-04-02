Monalisa’s funny banter with husband Vikrant will elevate your mood – Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell-turned TV star Monalisa’s ROFL video with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot has lit up Instagram amid the lockdown. Monalisa shared a hilarious TikTok video, in which she tells Vikrant that she loves him very much and he responds by saying, “par main kisi or se pyaar karta hun.” After she gets angry, Vikrant makes it up to her and says, “aapki smile se.” The ending is so much fun to watch. This is the second video Monalisa has posted with Vikrant in a day’s time and both have left their fans elated.

“Ek Aur... Baby Vikrant ke saath... #funny #videos #masti #tiktok #tiktokindia,” she captioned the post. Take a look:

And, here’s the other video we are talking about:

Monalisa and Vikrant married in 2017 on the sets of reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. The actress was a contestant and Vikrant appeared as a guest. Their wedding happened as per Hindu rituals and the pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and sangeet also took place.

As of now, Monalisa and Vikrant are spending together as much as possible due to the coronavirus lockdown, but are constantly spreading awareness about the pandemic. They have urged people to stay indoors and take care of themselves and their families.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star and has now turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.