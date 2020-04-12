हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa’s goofy expressions in latest pics give a perfect weekend feel!

Monalisa never fails to treat her fans to some of her best pictures even when is at home under quarantine. Every other day, she comes up with interesting ideas to keep her social media game on the top.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell-TV star Monalisa’s latest post, in which she has pulled off a casual look, is all about sunshine, life and thoughts and the same time, it also gives a perfect weekend feel. Dressed in a white sleeveless shirt and shorts, Monalisa soaks up some and smiles and in the other pictures, she shows her goofy side. “Your Life Is An Expression Of All Your Thoughts.... #lockdown #stayhome #stayhealthy #behappy #becute,” Monalisa captioned her post.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Your Life Is An Expression Of All Your Thoughts....  #lockdown #stayhome #stayhealthy #behappy #becute

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa never fails to treat her fans to some of her best pictures even when is at home under quarantine. Every other day, she comes up with interesting ideas to keep her social media game on the top. As of now, TikTok keeps her busy. She pairs with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot to share some funny videos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ok We Are Bored In Our... #tiktok #tiktokindia #bored #funny #videos #quarantinelife #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ek Aur ... Baby @vikrant8235 ke saath ... #funny #videos #masti #tiktok #tiktokindia

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Meanwhile, Monalisa is also spreading awareness about coronavirus through her posts. She has urged people to stay indoors and take care of themselves and their families.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg  Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.

