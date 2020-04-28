Monalisa’s Instagram game is on point and these interesting posts are proof!

New Delhi: Everytime Bhojpuri siren Monalisa posts something on Instagram, it goes crazy viral. Her fans are crazy for her dance moves, scintillating photos and now, of her interesting and rib-tickling TikTok videos too. Monalisa knows how to keep people hooked to her timeline and over the years, she has emerged as a social media queen and she fully deserves the title.

Prior to the quarantine days, her timeline used to be flooded with posts from her shoots and vacations. But even after the lockdown, she has found new ways to impress her fans. She is now posting throwback photos and TikTok videos, much to everyone’s delight.

Monalisa is followed by 1.3 million people on Instagram and she continuously gives her fans a glimpse of how her days look like.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’. She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.