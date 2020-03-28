Monalisa shares adorable throwback pic with hubby Vikrant from her travel diary!

New Delhi: One of the most adored Bhojpuri actresses turned television star Monalisa is making sure to keep her fanbase happy with regular updates amid the lockdown owing to coronavirus outbreak. The actress's recent post is from her throwback travel diary when she travelled with hubby Vikrant Singh.

She wrote in the picture caption: Once Upon A Time ... Jab Hum Ghumte The ... ... #throwback #memories #traveldiaries... But Abhi Sirf Ghar Pe... #stayhome #staysafe #quarantine

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time.

Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'.

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed over 25,000 lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.

The pandemic flu has put all the movie and television shoots to a halt.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.