Monalisa shares alluring post-workout pics and fans can't keep calm

New Delhi: Popular actress Monalisa is an internet sensation and has a mammoth fan-following. The actress has over 1.6 million fans on Instagram and her pictures and videos often go viral. Fans adore 'Mona' and shower her pictures with compliments, flooding the comments section. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and recently shared a post-workout picture which is making fans go berserk.

Check out the post here:

Monalisa captioned the pic as, “Post Workout Poses #onset .. With My long Choti ...#goodmorning #friends #thursdaymotivation”

The actress's fans are going gaga over her. Check out some comments here:

The actress made her television debut with the supernatural show titled 'Nazar'. Monalisa plays the role of an evil force (daayan) in the show and has been showered with immense praises for her performance. Talking about the show, it is doing good on TRPs as well!

Mona (as fans lovingly call her) has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.