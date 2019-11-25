Monalisa shows her glam side in denim shorts and crimped hair do—Pics

New Delhi: Monalisa is a renowned name in Bhojpuri film industry. After participating in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', she became a household name. The star has now moved from Bhojpuri movies to television and how!

Mona is currently seen playing an evil force named Mohana in supernatural fiction show 'Nazar'. She is an avid user of social media platform and regularly posts stuff about her show keeping her fans updated.

In her recent post, the stunner can be seen showing off her glamourous side in denim shorts, top and crimpe hair. Check out her caption along with the pictures: Above All... Being The “HEROINE” of my life ... #goodmorning #world #poser #attitude #lovelyday #onset #photography Mua & pc : @yogesh_gupta4545

The post has been liked by 97,771 users so far.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa has managed to amass a huge fan following. On Instagram alone, she has around 2.5 million followers.