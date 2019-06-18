Monalisa sizzles in a sheer black saree, shows offer her desi look—See pics

New Delhi: Monalisa, who is an avid social media user took to Instagram and shared a few clicks. The stunning actress flaunted her desi vibe in a sheer black sizzling saree. The Bhojpuri actress has now moved to television with daily soap 'Nazar'.

Monalisa captioned her pictures as: “love.... #goodmorning #world #friends #lovelyday #monsoon”

The gorgeous beauty posed for clicks wearing a black shimmer saree with hair let open.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

She enjoys a solid and ever-growing fanbase of over 2 million followers on Instagram.